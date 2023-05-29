Home > Smartphone comparison > 90 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Honor 90 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

85 out of 100
Honor 90 Pro
87 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Honor 90 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Honor 90 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
  • Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 27W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1067K versus 922K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1898 and 1315 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor 90 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
90 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
90 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1773 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
90 Pro +3%
90.9%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Honor 90 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A16 GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
90 Pro
1315
iPhone 14 Pro Max +44%
1898
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
90 Pro
4193
iPhone 14 Pro Max +30%
5449
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
90 Pro +16%
1067782
iPhone 14 Pro Max
922681
CPU - 251271
GPU - 404052
Memory - 114622
UX - 145630
Total score 1067782 922681
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9846
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM MagicOS 7.1 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh
Max charge power 90 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:02 hr
Watching video - 21:10 hr
Gaming - 07:13 hr
Standby - 156 hr
General battery life
90 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro Max
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 16256 x 12192 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2022
Release date June 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 90 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Honor 90 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
