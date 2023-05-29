Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor 90 (with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Reasons to consider the Honor 90

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Honor 90 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

