Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor 90 (with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 18W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor 90 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 90
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2664 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.98:9 19.5:9
PPI 435 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 277 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 90
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 90 +6%
90.8%
iPhone 12 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Honor 90 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 644 Apple GPU
FLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 90
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
730881
CPU - 201506
GPU - 276492
Memory - 119935
UX - 129653
Total score - 730881
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 38.1 °C
Stability - 76%
Graphics test - 44 FPS
Graphics score - 7430
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM MagicOS 7.1 -
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 5 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:54 hr
Watching video - 12:40 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
Honor 90
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
29:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 16256 x 12192 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Honor 90
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 October 2020
Release date June 2023 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Honor 90. But if the camera, performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

