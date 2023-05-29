Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 90 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Honor 90 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

80 out of 100
Honor 90
VS
87 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Honor 90
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor 90 (with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 27W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 57 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1774 against 1206 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor 90 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 90
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2664 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.98:9 19.5:9
PPI 435 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 728 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 90
1206 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +47%
1774 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 90 +3%
90.8%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Honor 90 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 644 Apple A16 GPU
GPU shading units 768 640
GPU clock 660 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS ~1013.8 GFLOPS ~1789.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 251271
GPU - 404052
Memory - 114622
UX - 145630
Total score - 920693
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 51 °C 46 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9851
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM MagicOS 7.1 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 5 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:02 hr
Watching video - 21:10 hr
Gaming - 07:13 hr
Standby - 156 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 16256 x 12192 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Honor 90 +2%
91.1 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2022
Release date June 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Honor 90 vs Honor 90 Lite
2. Honor 90 vs Honor 70
3. Honor 90 vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
4. Honor 90 vs Apple iPhone 13
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Huawei Mate 60 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
10. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский