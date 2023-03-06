Honor Magic 5 Ultimate vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Has 2.7x more RAM: 16GB versus 6GB

Has 2.7x more RAM: 16GB versus 6GB Comes with 1127 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4323 mAh

Comes with 1127 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4323 mAh The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1201K versus 950K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1201K versus 950K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1905 and 1431 points

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1905 and 1431 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9 PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness - 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Magic 5 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 1768 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 217 g (7.65 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Magic 5 Ultimate +3% 91% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MagicOS 7.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5450 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 66 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:02 hr Watching video - 21:10 hr Gaming - 07:13 hr Standby - 156 hr General battery life Magic 5 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 45:56 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Magic 5 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Magic 5 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Magic 5 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Magic 5 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.