Honor Magic 5 Ultimate vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate VS Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI) Weighs 29 grams less

Weighs 29 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5450 mAh

Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5450 mAh 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 1198K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 1198K) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 20.4:9 PPI 460 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes - Max rated brightness - 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Magic 5 Ultimate n/a ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 1102 nits

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 217 g (7.65 oz) 246 g (8.68 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Orange White Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Magic 5 Ultimate +11% 91% ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MagicOS 7.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5450 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 66 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:27 hr Watching video - 24:02 hr Gaming - 05:52 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Magic 5 Ultimate n/a ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 43:44 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 122° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 - Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length - 29 mm Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - PureCel Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate: - The back panel is made of eco-leather.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate is definitely a better buy.