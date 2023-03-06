Home > Smartphone comparison > Magic 5 Ultimate vs Magic V2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Honor Magic V2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 68.7 mm narrower
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic V2
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Review

Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 Ultimate and Magic V2 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 7.92 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 2156 x 2344 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 9.78:9
PPI 460 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 145.4 mm (5.72 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 4.7 mm (0.19 inches)
Weight 217 g (7.65 oz) 237 g (8.36 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Orange Black, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Magic 5 Ultimate +3%
91%
Magic V2
88.5%

Performance

Tests of Honor Magic 5 Ultimate and Honor Magic V2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Ultimate
1413
Magic V2 +6%
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Ultimate
4610
Magic V2 +8%
4958
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory clock - 4266 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.1 MagicOS 7.2

Battery

Capacity 5450 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 60 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 3840 x 2160
Aperture - f/2.2
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 July 2023
Release date March 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
Further details
Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate:
    - The back panel is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. It has a better camera and design.

