Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Honor Magic V2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Honor Magic V2

Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 Ultimate and Magic V2 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities