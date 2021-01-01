Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 10 Lite vs Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
VS
Асус Зенфон Макс Про (М1)
Huawei Honor 10 Lite
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 10 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on November 21, 2018, against the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL , which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (145K versus 129K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 10 Lite
vs
Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 415 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 76.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.2 ms -
Contrast 805:1 -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 10 Lite and ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 509
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 Stock Android
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2018 April 2018
Release date February 2019 May 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.378 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.464 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL . But if the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
5. Huawei Honor 9X vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
6. ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL vs ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish