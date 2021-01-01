Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 10 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 10 vs Apple iPhone 11

Хуавей Хонор 10
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Huawei Honor 10
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei Honor 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on April 15, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 159K)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (94 vs 74 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (644 against 499 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 10
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.9% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast 1423:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 10
499 nits
iPhone 11 +29%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.6 mm (5.89 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 10 +1%
79.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 10 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 10
347
iPhone 11 +277%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 10
1510
iPhone 11 +127%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 10
209874
iPhone 11 +116%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 10
159477
iPhone 11 +229%
524428
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.1 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 10
11:50 hr
iPhone 11 +33%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 10
11:37 hr
iPhone 11 +62%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 10 +21%
21:14 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 10 +1%
84.2 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2018 September 2019
Release date April 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (37%)
17 (63%)
Total votes: 27

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Huawei Honor 10
2. Huawei P30 Lite or Honor 10
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 10
4. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Honor 10
5. Huawei Honor 9X or Honor 10
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone XS or iPhone 11
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11
10. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Apple iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish