Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei Honor 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on April 15, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Comes with 1579 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.14 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (74 vs 59 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.5% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 216K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (665 against 503 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 10
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.9% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast 1423:1 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 10
503 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +32%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.6 mm (5.89 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 10 +22%
79.9%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 10 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 10
346
iPhone SE (2020) +285%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 10
1489
iPhone SE (2020) +129%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 10
216364
iPhone SE (2020) +113%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 9.1 -
OS size 13 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 10
11:50 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +16%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 10 +33%
11:37 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 10 +110%
21:14 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 10
84.2 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2018 April 2020
Release date April 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

