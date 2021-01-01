Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 10 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei Honor 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on April 15, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Comes with 684 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2716 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 159K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (665 against 499 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 10
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.84 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.9% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast 1423:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 10
499 nits
iPhone X +33%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.6 mm (5.89 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 10
79.9%
iPhone X +4%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 10 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 10
347
iPhone X +168%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 10
1510
iPhone X +58%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 10
209874
iPhone X +18%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 10
159477
iPhone X +58%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.1 -
OS size 13 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 10 +24%
11:50 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 10
11:37 hr
iPhone X +6%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 10 +11%
21:14 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 10
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 10
84.2 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2018 September 2017
Release date April 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

