Huawei Honor 10 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei Honor 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on April 15, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Comes with 684 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2716 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 159K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (665 against 499 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.84 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|1423:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.15 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.
