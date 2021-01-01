Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 10 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei Honor 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on April 15, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 59K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2942 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (690 against 499 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 10
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.9% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast 1423:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 10
499 nits
iPhone XR +38%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.6 mm (5.89 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 10 +1%
79.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 10 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 10
347
iPhone XR +219%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 10
1510
iPhone XR +45%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 10
209874
iPhone XR +59%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 10 +167%
159477
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.1 -
OS size 13 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 10
11:50 hr
iPhone XR +13%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 10
11:37 hr
iPhone XR +33%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 10 +41%
21:14 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 10
84.2 dB
iPhone XR +4%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2018 September 2018
Release date April 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (37.5%)
15 (62.5%)
Total votes: 24

