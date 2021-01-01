Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 10 vs Honor 30 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei Honor 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on April 15, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 216K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 346 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 10
vs
Honor 30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.9% 84.7%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 1423:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 10 +2%
503 nits
Honor 30 Lite
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.6 mm (5.89 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 10
79.9%
Honor 30 Lite +6%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 10 and Huawei Honor 30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 767 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 10
346
Honor 30 Lite +57%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 10
1489
Honor 30 Lite +45%
2166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 10
216364
Honor 30 Lite +43%
310233
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (209th and 142nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 10
21:14 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 10
84.2 dB
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2018 July 2020
Release date April 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

