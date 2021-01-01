Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei Honor 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on April 15, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.