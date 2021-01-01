Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 10i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.