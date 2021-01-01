Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 10i vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 10i vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Хуавей Хонор 10i
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Huawei Honor 10i
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 10i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 154K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (651 against 374 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 10i
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 415 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 11.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 10i
374 nits
iPhone XS Max +74%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 10i
83.1%
iPhone XS Max +3%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 10i and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 10i
327
iPhone XS Max +131%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 10i
1331
iPhone XS Max +52%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 10i
133319
iPhone XS Max +128%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 10i
154782
iPhone XS Max +156%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.1 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 10i
n/a
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 10i
n/a
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 10i
n/a
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 10i
n/a
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2018
Release date April 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Honor 10i vs P30 Lite
2. Honor 10i vs Redmi Note 8T
3. Honor 10i vs Galaxy A31
4. Honor 10i vs Honor 9X
5. Honor 10i vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. iPhone XS Max vs Mi 9T Pro
7. iPhone XS Max vs Galaxy S10 Plus
8. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XS
9. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 11 Pro
10. iPhone XS Max vs Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish