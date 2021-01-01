Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 10i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 19, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.