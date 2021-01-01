Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 10X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on October 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.