Huawei Honor 10X Lite vs Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 10X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on October 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
- Shows 54% longer battery life (114 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 163K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (503 against 423 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.3%
|79.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Honor 10 +15%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Honor 10 +15%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163673
Honor 10 +32%
216364
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 10X Lite +23%
14:15 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 10X Lite +36%
15:51 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 10X Lite +76%
37:25 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|April 2018
|Release date
|November 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10X Lite. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.
