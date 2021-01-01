Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (104 vs 94 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 26% higher pixel density (412 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (639 against 483 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 399K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 333 Hz Not detected
Response time 33 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
iPhone 11 +32%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Honor 20 Pro +6%
84.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20 Pro
699
iPhone 11 +87%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20 Pro
2528
iPhone 11 +36%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20 Pro
399245
iPhone 11 +29%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Magic 3.1 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
iPhone 11 +1%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
iPhone 11 +23%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 Pro +67%
29:18 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (70th and 77th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 20 Pro
117
iPhone 11 +10%
129
Video quality
Honor 20 Pro
97
iPhone 11 +12%
109
Generic camera score
Honor 20 Pro
111
iPhone 11 +7%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20 Pro +2%
84.6 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (67.7%)
10 (32.3%)
Total votes: 31

