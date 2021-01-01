Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.