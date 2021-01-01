Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (104 vs 89 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 488K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (810 against 485 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 412 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 129%
PWM 333 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 33 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 20 Pro
485 nits
iPhone 13 +67%
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%
iPhone 13 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20 Pro
713
iPhone 13 +144%
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20 Pro
2568
iPhone 13 +82%
4674
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 20 Pro
488543
iPhone 13 +58%
771105
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15
ROM Magic 4.0 -
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
iPhone 13 +6%
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
iPhone 13 +10%
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 Pro +52%
29:18 hr
iPhone 13
19:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 20 Pro
117
iPhone 13 +18%
138
Video quality
Honor 20 Pro
97
iPhone 13 +21%
117
Generic camera score
Honor 20 Pro
111
iPhone 13 +17%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20 Pro +2%
84.9 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2021
Release date June 2019 September 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
2. Apple iPhone XR vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
3. Huawei Honor 20 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
4. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone XR vs Apple iPhone 13
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 13
9. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 13
10. Apple iPhone 13 mini vs Apple iPhone 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish