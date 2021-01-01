Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.