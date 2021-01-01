Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Comes with 773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3227 mAh
- Shows 17% longer battery life (104 vs 89 hours)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 488K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (810 against 485 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 412 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|129%
|PWM
|333 Hz
|609 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
713
iPhone 13 +144%
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2568
iPhone 13 +82%
4674
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
488543
iPhone 13 +58%
771105
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 15
|ROM
|Magic 4.0
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:13 hr
iPhone 13 +6%
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:00 hr
iPhone 13 +10%
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 Pro +52%
29:18 hr
19:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
iPhone 13 +18%
138
Video quality
97
iPhone 13 +21%
117
Generic camera score
111
iPhone 13 +17%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2019
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
