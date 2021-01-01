Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20 Pro vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • Comes with 1342 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2658 mAh
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (104 vs 72 hours)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (651 against 483 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (452K versus 399K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 412 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 333 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 33 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
iPhone XS +35%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Honor 20 Pro +1%
84.1%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20 Pro
699
iPhone XS +59%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20 Pro
2528
iPhone XS +11%
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20 Pro
399245
iPhone XS +13%
452573

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Magic 3.1 -
OS size 13 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20 Pro +48%
15:13 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20 Pro +34%
15:00 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 Pro +107%
29:18 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB
iPhone XS +3%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2018
Release date June 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20 Pro.

