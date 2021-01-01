Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

VS
Huawei Honor 20
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (814 against 451 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (102 vs 89 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 402K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 412 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast 875:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 20
451 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +80%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.25 mm (6.07 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20 +1%
84.2%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20
672
iPhone 11 Pro Max +93%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20
2345
iPhone 11 Pro Max +45%
3396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 20
307907
iPhone 11 Pro Max +49%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20
402897
iPhone 11 Pro Max +31%
527565
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Magic 4.0 -
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20
13:25 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +14%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20
14:14 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +36%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 +53%
32:20 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20
81 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +6%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

