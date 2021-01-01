Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20 vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Comes with 1523 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (89 vs 69 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (626 against 450 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (526K versus 400K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 16% higher pixel density (476 vs 412 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 875:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 20
450 nits
iPhone 12 mini +39%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.25 mm (6.07 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20
84.2%
iPhone 12 mini +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20
668
iPhone 12 mini +136%
1575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20
2331
iPhone 12 mini +76%
4113
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20
400148
iPhone 12 mini +31%
526084

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Magic 4.0 -
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20 +10%
13:25 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20 +16%
14:14 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 +164%
32:20 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2020
Release date June 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

