Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 439K)
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (817 against 458 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 412 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 495 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast 875:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 20
458 nits
Zenfone 8 +78%
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.25 mm (6.07 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20 +2%
84.2%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20 and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 660
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20
685
Zenfone 8 +65%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20
2383
Zenfone 8 +53%
3648
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 20
439079
Zenfone 8 +89%
828665
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Magic 4.0 ZenUI 8
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20 +7%
13:25 hr
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Zenfone 8 +9%
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 +49%
32:20 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20
81 dB
Zenfone 8 +7%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 May 2021
Release date June 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

