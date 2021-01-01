Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.