Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 20 vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 216K)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (89 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (503 against 452 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 412 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 875:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 20
452 nits
Honor 10 +11%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.25 mm (6.07 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 20 +5%
84.2%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 750 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20 +95%
674
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20 +58%
2360
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20 +74%
377088
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (103rd and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20 +15%
13:25 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20 +24%
14:14 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20 +52%
32:20 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20
81 dB
Honor 10 +4%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2018
Release date June 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (45.3%)
29 (54.7%)
Total votes: 53

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 20 vs Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei Honor 20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Huawei Honor 20 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
6. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 10 vs Huawei Honor 9X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish