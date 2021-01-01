Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on May 21, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.