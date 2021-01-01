Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20e vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 20e vs 10X Lite

Хуавей Хонор 20e
Huawei Honor 20e
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 20e (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 16, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20e
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 167K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 352 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20e
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 415 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.3%
Max. Brightness
Honor 20e +1%
432 nits
Honor 10X Lite
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20e
83.1%
Honor 10X Lite +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20e and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20e +17%
352
Honor 10X Lite
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20e +5%
1404
Honor 10X Lite
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20e +16%
193454
Honor 10X Lite
167128

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:02 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20e
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20e
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20e
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 20e vs Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei Honor 20e vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Huawei Honor 20e vs Samsung Galaxy A20e
4. Huawei Honor 20e vs Huawei Honor 9X
5. Huawei Honor 20e vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
6. Huawei Honor 10X Lite vs Huawei Honor 10i
7. Huawei Honor 10X Lite vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Huawei Honor 10X Lite vs Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 10X Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
10. Huawei Honor 10X Lite vs Huawei Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish