Huawei Honor 20e vs 10X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 20e (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 16, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20e
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 167K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- Weighs 42 grams less
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 352 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|84.3%
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20e +17%
352
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20e +5%
1404
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20e +16%
193454
167128
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:02 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
37:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1