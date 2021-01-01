Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20i vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 20i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on April 17, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 27% higher pixel density (415 vs 326 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 190K)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (644 against 422 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20i
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 20i
422 nits
iPhone 11 +53%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20i +5%
83.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20i and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20i
343
iPhone 11 +282%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20i
1372
iPhone 11 +150%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 20i
137864
iPhone 11 +228%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20i
190451
iPhone 11 +175%
524428
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

