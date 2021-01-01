Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20i vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 20i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on April 17, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 59K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 27% higher pixel density (415 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (690 against 422 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20i
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 20i
422 nits
iPhone XR +64%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20i +5%
83.1%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20i and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20i
343
iPhone XR +223%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20i
1372
iPhone XR +60%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 20i
137864
iPhone XR +143%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20i +218%
190451
iPhone XR
59816
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20i
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 September 2018
Release date April 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

