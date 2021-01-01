Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 20i vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 20i vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 20i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 20i
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 20i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on April 17, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 159K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (499 against 422 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 20i
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 415 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 20i
422 nits
Honor 10 +18%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 20i +4%
83.1%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 20i and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20i
343
Honor 10 +1%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 20i
1372
Honor 10 +10%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 20i
137864
Honor 10 +52%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 20i +19%
190451
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 20i
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 20i
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 20i
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 20i
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 April 2018
Release date April 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Honor 20i or Honor 10i
2. Honor 20i or Redmi Note 9S
3. Honor 20i or Honor 20
4. Honor 20i or Redmi Note 8
5. Honor 20i or P40 Lite E
6. Honor 10 or Redmi Note 7
7. Honor 10 or Galaxy A50
8. Honor 10 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Honor 10 or Honor 20
10. Honor 10 or Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish