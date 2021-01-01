Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei Honor 20S (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.