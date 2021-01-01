Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 Pro Plus vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone XR

Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
VS
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (99 vs 78 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.8% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (692 against 579 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 777 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 30 Pro Plus
579 nits
iPhone XR +20%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Honor 30 Pro Plus +14%
89.8%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 700 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +43%
3170
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 Pro Plus +22%
510288
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +4%
13:52 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +13%
17:01 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +55%
23:37 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date May 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

