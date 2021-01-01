Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Weighs 50 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 21% longer battery life (120 vs 99 hours)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (619K versus 510K)
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (730 against 588 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1006 and 786 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
99
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 3 +28%
1006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3221
ROG Phone 3 +5%
3398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
510750
ROG Phone 3 +21%
619215
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (44th and 14th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1.1
|ROG UI
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
ROG Phone 3 +5%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:01 hr
ROG Phone 3 +13%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
23:37 hr
ROG Phone 3 +63%
38:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (107th and 21st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 3. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.
