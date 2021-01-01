Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 Pro Plus vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (120 vs 99 hours)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (619K versus 510K)
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (730 against 588 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1006 and 786 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30 Pro Plus
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 30 Pro Plus
588 nits
ROG Phone 3 +24%
730 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 Pro Plus +12%
89.8%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 650
GPU clock 700 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 Pro Plus
510750
ROG Phone 3 +21%
619215
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (44th and 14th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
13:52 hr
ROG Phone 3 +5%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
17:01 hr
ROG Phone 3 +13%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
23:37 hr
ROG Phone 3 +63%
38:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (107th and 21st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 July 2020
Release date May 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 3. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

