Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
- Weighs 49 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 19% longer battery life (118 vs 99 hours)
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 506K)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (791 against 575 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 11-months newer
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|568 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 5 +44%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3146
ROG Phone 5 +19%
3730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
506031
ROG Phone 5 +41%
715368
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1.1
|ROG UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
ROG Phone 5 +28%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:01 hr
ROG Phone 5 +31%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
23:37 hr
ROG Phone 5 +34%
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|35 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.
