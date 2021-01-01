Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 Pro Plus vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (118 vs 99 hours)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 506K)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (791 against 575 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30 Pro Plus
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 30 Pro Plus
575 nits
ROG Phone 5 +38%
791 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 660
GPU clock 700 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 Pro Plus
506031
ROG Phone 5 +41%
715368
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
13:52 hr
ROG Phone 5 +28%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
17:01 hr
ROG Phone 5 +31%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
23:37 hr
ROG Phone 5 +34%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 March 2021
Release date May 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.

