Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 6

Хуавей Хонор 30 Про Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (99 vs 86 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (843 against 581 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 614 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 579K)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30 Pro Plus
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 30 Pro Plus
581 nits
Pixel 6 +45%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 Pro Plus +8%
89.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 700 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
774
Pixel 6 +32%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +9%
3165
Pixel 6
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 30 Pro Plus
579327
Pixel 6 +16%
671658
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +9%
13:52 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30 Pro Plus
17:01 hr
Pixel 6 +19%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +11%
23:37 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2021
Release date May 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone XR
3. Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Honor 20
4. Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Xiaomi Mi 10
5. Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 12
10. Google Pixel 6 vs 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish