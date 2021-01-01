Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus vs Honor 30

Хуавей Хонор 30 Про Плюс
Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 386K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (579 against 494 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 932 and 777 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30 Pro Plus
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor 30 Pro Plus +17%
579 nits
Honor 30
494 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Honor 30 Pro Plus +4%
89.8%
Honor 30
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 700 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 Pro Plus +23%
3170
Honor 30
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 Pro Plus +32%
510288
Honor 30
386252
AnTuTu 8 Rating (40th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date May 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus. It has a better display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
26 (54.2%)
22 (45.8%)
Total votes: 48

