Huawei Honor 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.17 inches larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 496K)
- 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 392 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.4 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
96
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
765
iPhone 12 mini +112%
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3118
iPhone 12 mini +34%
4181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
496516
iPhone 12 mini +21%
600658
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No (5 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 mini. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro.
