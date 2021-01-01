Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.