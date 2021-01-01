Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 Pro vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1594 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2406 mAh
  • Has a 1.17 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (801 against 603 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 392 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.4 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 mini

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Honor 30 Pro
603 nits
iPhone 13 mini +33%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 Pro +6%
89.8%
iPhone 13 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 700 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 15
ROM Magic UI 3.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2406 mAh
Charge power 40 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2021
Release date May 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30 Pro. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 mini.

