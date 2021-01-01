Huawei Honor 30 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Huawei Honor 30 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Weighs 24 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1003 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4000 mAh

31% higher pixel density (512 vs 392 PPI)

Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (859 against 597 nits)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 502K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Honor 30 Pro 597 nits Pixel 6 Pro +44% 859 nits

Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor 30 Pro +1% 89.8% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 3.1 Stock Android

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 18 mm

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 21 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2020 October 2021 Release date May 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.