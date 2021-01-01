Huawei Honor 30 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1003 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4000 mAh
- 31% higher pixel density (512 vs 392 PPI)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (859 against 597 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 502K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
758
Pixel 6 Pro +37%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 Pro +9%
3046
2803
|CPU
|141729
|167563
|GPU
|172098
|278665
|Memory
|89936
|91371
|UX
|101325
|138716
|Total score
|502444
|675965
|Stability
|-
|54%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6186
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11301
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (155th and 69th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No (5 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|May 2020
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
