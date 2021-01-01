Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 Pro vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 Pro vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 30 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 30 Pro
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 159K)
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (587 against 499 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 392 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30 Pro
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 392 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 30 Pro +18%
587 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 Pro +12%
89.8%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 Pro and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 700 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30 Pro +118%
756
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 Pro +103%
3062
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 Pro +176%
439970
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (5 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2018
Release date May 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro
2. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Honor 30 Pro
3. Huawei P40 vs Honor 30 Pro
4. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro
5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Honor 30 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 10
7. Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 10
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 10
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Honor 10
10. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish