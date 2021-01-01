Huawei Honor 30 Pro vs Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 159K)
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (587 against 499 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 392 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 33 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
87
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30 Pro +118%
756
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 Pro +103%
3062
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 Pro +176%
439970
159477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No (5 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
