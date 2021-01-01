Huawei Honor 30 vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1185 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2815 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 450K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (633 against 500 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 403 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|226 Hz
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2560 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|126689
|164857
|GPU
|144527
|272200
|Memory
|83706
|116378
|UX
|95883
|91335
|Total score
|450325
|642642
|Stability
|98%
|77%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|2143
|7523
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10611
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.
