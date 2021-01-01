Huawei Honor 30 vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Huawei Honor 30 Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Comes with 1185 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2815 mAh

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 450K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (633 against 500 nits)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

Stereo speakers

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 403 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Honor 30 500 nits iPhone 12 +27% 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor 30 +1% 86.6% iPhone 12 86%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor 30 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2560 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Apple GPU GPU clock 700 MHz - FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card Nano Memory No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor 30 950 iPhone 12 +68% 1593 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor 30 2577 iPhone 12 +58% 4059 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor 30 450325 iPhone 12 +43% 642642 CPU 126689 164857 GPU 144527 272200 Memory 83706 116378 UX 95883 91335 Total score 450325 642642 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor 30 2143 iPhone 12 +251% 7523 Stability 98% 77% Graphics test 12 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 2143 7523 PCMark 3.0 score 10611 - Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 - OS size - 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 40 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Honor 30 n/a iPhone 12 12:48 hr Watching videos (Player) Honor 30 n/a iPhone 12 13:04 hr Talk (3G) Honor 30 n/a iPhone 12 19:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 30 n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Honor 30 n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Honor 30 n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 21 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor 30 n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2020 October 2020 Release date June 2020 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.