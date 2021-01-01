Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1185 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 450K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (633 against 500 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 403 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 30
500 nits
iPhone 12 +27%
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 +1%
86.6%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2560 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Apple GPU
GPU clock 700 MHz -
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30
950
iPhone 12 +68%
1593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30
2577
iPhone 12 +58%
4059
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 30
450325
iPhone 12 +43%
642642
CPU 126689 164857
GPU 144527 272200
Memory 83706 116378
UX 95883 91335
Total score 450325 642642
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 30
2143
iPhone 12 +251%
7523
Stability 98% 77%
Graphics test 12 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 2143 7523
PCMark 3.0 score 10611 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

