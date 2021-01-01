Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Хуавей Хонор 30
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Huawei Honor 30
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 826 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (651 against 494 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 403 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 11.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 30
494 nits
iPhone XS Max +32%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 +1%
86.6%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 700 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30 +24%
940
iPhone XS Max
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 +27%
2572
iPhone XS Max
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone XS Max
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30
384675
iPhone XS Max +3%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 30
n/a
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date June 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 30 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Huawei Honor 30 or Huawei P30
3. Huawei Honor 30 or Honor 20
4. Huawei Honor 30 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Huawei Honor 30 or P40 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XS Max or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Apple iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Apple iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS
9. Apple iPhone XS Max or iPhone 11 Pro
10. Apple iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish