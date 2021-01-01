Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3140 mAh
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 271K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (806 against 504 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 403 PPI)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 30
504 nits
Pixel 4a +60%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 +4%
86.6%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30 +74%
967
Pixel 4a
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 +57%
2598
Pixel 4a
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 +43%
388506
Pixel 4a
271374
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (103rd and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 August 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

