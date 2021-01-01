Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 vs Google Pixel 5

Хуавей Хонор 30
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Huawei Honor 30
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (450K versus 359K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 950 and 598 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (693 against 500 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 30
500 nits
Pixel 5 +39%
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 30 +1%
86.6%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Adreno 620
GPU clock 700 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30 +59%
950
Pixel 5
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 +42%
2577
Pixel 5
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 30 +25%
450325
Pixel 5
359469
CPU 126689 103856
GPU 144527 92784
Memory 83706 74253
UX 95883 90089
Total score 450325 359469
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 30 +98%
2143
Pixel 5
1084
Stability 98% 89%
Graphics test 12 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2143 1084
PCMark 3.0 score 10611 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 30
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 30 and Xiaomi Mi 9
2. Huawei Honor 30 and P30 Pro
3. Huawei Honor 30 and Honor 20 Pro
4. Huawei Honor 30 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Huawei Honor 30 and P40 Pro
6. Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
7. Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
10. Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish