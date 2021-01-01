Huawei Honor 30 vs Google Pixel 5 VS Huawei Honor 30 Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (450K versus 359K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 950 and 598 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (693 against 500 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 12W

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Stereo speakers

Weighs 34 grams less

The phone is 6-months newer

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.53 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Honor 30 500 nits Pixel 5 +39% 693 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Honor 30 +1% 86.6% Pixel 5 85.9%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor 30 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2560 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Adreno 620 GPU clock 700 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor 30 +59% 950 Pixel 5 598 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor 30 +42% 2577 Pixel 5 1813 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor 30 +25% 450325 Pixel 5 359469 CPU 126689 103856 GPU 144527 92784 Memory 83706 74253 UX 95883 90089 Total score 450325 359469 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor 30 +98% 2143 Pixel 5 1084 Stability 98% 89% Graphics test 12 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 2143 1084 PCMark 3.0 score 10611 - AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 40 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Honor 30 n/a Pixel 5 12:41 hr Watching videos (Player) Honor 30 n/a Pixel 5 15:33 hr Talk (3G) Honor 30 n/a Pixel 5 25:54 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 107° Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 30 n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality Honor 30 n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score Honor 30 n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 21 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor 30 n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2020 September 2020 Release date June 2020 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.