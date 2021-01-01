Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 30 vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Honor 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 216K)
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 30
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 30
494 nits
Honor 10 +2%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 30 +8%
86.6%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 30 +169%
932
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 30 +73%
2570
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 30 +79%
386252
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu 8 Results (99th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 30
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 30
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 30
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 30
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2018
Release date June 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (45.2%)
17 (54.8%)
Total votes: 31

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9 and Honor 30
2. P30 Pro and Honor 30
3. Honor 20 Pro and Honor 30
4. Mi 10 and Honor 30
5. OnePlus 7 and Honor 30
6. Galaxy A30 and Honor 10
7. P30 Lite and Honor 10
8. Galaxy A51 and Honor 10
9. Honor 20 Pro and Honor 10
10. Honor 9X and Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish