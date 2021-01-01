Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 30i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on September 11, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.