Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 30i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on September 11, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20e, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.