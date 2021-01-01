Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 30S (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.