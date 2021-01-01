Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 30S vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 30S (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 86.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 30S and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30S.

