Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 30S (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.