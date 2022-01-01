Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 Lite vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Google Pixel 6a

Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Huawei Honor 50 Lite
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 50 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 25, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 208K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 Lite
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 50 Lite
451 nits
Pixel 6a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 Lite +8%
89.5%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 600 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 Lite
299
Pixel 6a +240%
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 Lite
1219
Pixel 6a +135%
2865
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 Lite
208627
Pixel 6a +161%
544091
CPU 65559 -
GPU 40467 -
Memory 46049 -
UX 57345 -
Total score 208627 544091
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 382 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6027 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 50 Lite
89.1 dB
Pixel 6a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 May 2022
Release date November 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

