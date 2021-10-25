Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 Lite vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 50 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 182K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (508 against 430 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 301 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 Lite
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 391 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Honor 10 +18%
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 Lite +12%
89.5%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 Lite
301
Honor 10 +16%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 Lite
1227
Honor 10 +22%
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 Lite +15%
208522
Honor 10
182071
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 4.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 66 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 April 2018
Release date November 2021 April 2018
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

