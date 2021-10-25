Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 50 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 182K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (508 against 430 nits)
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
- Weighs 37 grams less
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 301 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
301
Honor 10 +16%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1227
Honor 10 +22%
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 Lite +15%
208522
182071
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|April 2018
|Release date
|November 2021
|April 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.
